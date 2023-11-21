Top WWE tag team to break up after 4 years together? Former champion's comments hint at it

The Imperium is currently in turmoil in WWE. While Gunther is enjoying the time of his life as the Intercontinental champion with the longest reign, his companions, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, are not. Given that they are not on the same page, a split may be on the horizon.

Following Ludwig Kaiser's loss to Johnny Gargano in a singles match on the most recent edition of RAW, it appears that there is a divide among the Imperium members since the loss was caused by Kaiser being distracted due to Vinci.

Imperium hardly qualifies as a legitimate group, even though Gunther is still arguably the most dominant man in the sport. The Miz, who will compete against The Ring General at the Survivor Series 2023 event, brought attention to the problems in the group.

The Miz was asked how he plans to handle Kaiser and Vinci if they try to interfere at Survivor Series during an appearance on Sony Sports Network's WWE Super Dhamaal.

"I think they might take care of each other. The way they've been interacting with each other, Imperium is what I am talking about, it doesn't seem like they're all on the same page, which, might be to my advantage."

Even though Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser have given him a greater sense of significance in the company, Gunther has been winning bouts without Imperium's help in recent months. Let's see if the duo interferes in Gunther's match against The Miz.

The duo will also compete in a tag team turmoil match to decide the next #1 Contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if they can co-exist as a tag team any longer.

Gunther is looking forward to the fight vs The Miz at WWE Survivor Series

Gunther is excited to face The Miz in the ring in a few days at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. When questioned about it, Gunther expressed his excitement for the chance to defend his title against The Miz.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be in the ring with one of the top stars of the past 10 years,” Gunther said. “I’m looking forward to proving myself against him. I’m not a typical WWE guy. I established and developed myself far away from WWE. Miz is different. He went through the WWE system, and he’s living proof of how effective the system is. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers they’ve ever had. So it will be a clash of styles.” (H/T F4WOnline)

