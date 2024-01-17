Triple H to add a major stipulation to the Men's Royal Rumble match? Exploring possibility after 8 years

Royal Rumble 2024 is around the corner, and the match card has taken shape. Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and others have been announced for the event.

Among the titles, the United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be up for grabs at the premium live event. However, it’s possible that the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, will not be a part of the event after suffering an injury on the latest episode of RAW.

If the injury is worse than speculated, The Visionary may need to vacate the title. As a result, Triple H can make it quite interesting by making the men’s match a bout for the World Heavyweight Championship. Back in Royal Rumble 2016, then-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns had to defend the title against 29 superstars in the men's match. It was Triple H who entered the match as the 30th entrant and eliminated Reigns to win the championship.

Even though Seth Rollins’ injury doesn’t seem to be as bad as what had happened in 2015 when he was forced to vacate the title prior to Survivor Series. However, if he needs more rest than anticipated, Triple H may consider asking him to vacate the belt!

Wrestling veteran believes top pick for Royal Rumble winner shouldn't win the Championship

Currently, several superstars are aiming for the World Heavyweight Championship. The list includes Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Damian Priest, and CM Punk. One of the top speculations is that Punk would win Royal Rumble 2024 and then challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE should wait a while before putting the title on the Second City Saint, especially if they want to keep morale high in the locker room.

"Let him prove himself to the boys in the company. Giving it to him would be too quick and I don't think would be good for morale. What's another year, redeeming yourself, you know, showing good faith and the chase,” said Konnan.

So far in 2024, Seth Rollins has defended the title successfully against Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal.

Send your good wishes to the injured Seth Rollins in the comment box below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here