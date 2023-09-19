Triple H to announce the return of former WWE star on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has brought back many WWE Superstars since he became head of creative. Although the Stamford-based promotion is already under new management after Endeavor bought them, the returns may continue this week.

Kairi Sane is one of the former stars heavily rumored to have already re-signed with WWE. The 34-year-old joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and left in 2021 after her contract expired. She returned to Japan and wrestled as KAIRI. In March this year, she confirmed she became a free agent. It's possible that she could be one of the returnees under Triple H's era, but fans may have to wait a bit more.

It was reported in August that Kairi Sane came to terms with World Wrestling Entertainment and is planning for a return. However, the Japanese star later shared that she was taking an indefinite hiatus at the end of September and was finishing her scheduled dates in Japan. With this in mind, fans may have to wait a bit more for Kairi's WWE and wrestling return.

Although Triple H may not announce a KAIRI appearance this week on SmackDown, Dave Meltzer previously confirmed her return and that this could be around November.

Did Triple H's leadership inspire Kairi Sane to return to WWE?

Kairi Sane won gold in WWE, both in singles and tag team division

Triple H's reign garnered mixed reactions from fans, but most are satisfied with the current product. Some stars also got a better run in the company, much like IYO SKY, and this may have appealed to the former superstar.

As per reports, KAIRI wanted to work more dates than Bushiroad wanted her to, and they wanted her to be exclusive to them. Interestingly, she also became interested in a return after the treatment SKY received in her current run.

In July 2022, IYO returned from injury and debuted on the main roster during that year's SummerSlam. She then aligned herself with Bayley and Dakota Kai as part of DAMAGE CTRL. During this, she became a former one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, Ms. Money in the Bank, and the current Women's Champion.

What could Kairi Sane do on her return?

Asuka is in a feud with IYO and will challenge her for the Women's Championship this week on SmackDown. If plans change and KAIRI decides to join the company earlier, she could ensure that her Kabuki Warrior partner could battle for the title fairly and potentially win the gold.

It remains to be seen if Kairi Sane will be one of the names making their return to the company this year.