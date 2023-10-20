Triple H to appear on WWE SmackDown again and make major Survivor Series announcement? Exploring the possibility

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown last week was a big show. Carlito and Jade Cargill appeared on the program, and Roman Reigns made his return. Additionally, Triple H returned to the blue brand for select announcements.

The Game's appearance was hyped up in advance, but unfortunately, another appearance was not announced. Still, there's a chance that the WWE chief content officer could appear on SmackDown again tonight.

While Crown Jewel is the next Premium Live Event, a few weeks later will be Survivor Series. According to reports, the WarGames Match will return at the big event in Chicago. If that's true, Triple H could announce such on SmackDown tonight.

While there is certainly a chance that The Game will appear and announce that the dangerous match type will be returning at Survivor Series, there's no guarantee that it will happen. For starters, WWE has yet to confirm the Survivor Series WarGames event technically. They've, so far, only addressed the show as Survivor Series.

Beyond that, Crown Jewel is the next PLE. Triple H and the promotion will likely hold off on revealing WarGames until after the big show in Saudi Arabia comes and goes.

Triple H was part of three announcements on WWE SmackDown last week

As noted, Triple H made a special appearance on the blue brand last week and made a handful of announcements while also being in the ring for another one.

First and foremost, he gave Adam Pearce his flowers. The Game praised Pearce both for his time as an in-ring performer before joining WWE and as an official for the company. Hunter then revealed that Pearce wouldn't be an official for both brands any longer. Instead, he was promoted to General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Naturally, this left an opening for the blue brand. It was then announced that the SmackDown General Manager had already been decided too. The debuting Nick Aldis took over the role as the brand's authority figure.

The final announcement during the big segment didn't come courtesy of Triple H. Instead, it was Aldis who revealed his first order of business. Nick completed the recent trade that brought Jey Uso over to RAW.

The man moving from RAW to SmackDown in exchange for Jey was revealed to be Kevin Owens. With new General Managers, Kevin Owens on SmackDown, and Nick Aldis in WWE, there are a lot of intriguing elements across the board.

