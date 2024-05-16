Triple H should book major WrestleMania 40 rematch for SummerSlam this year

This year's WWE SummerSlam will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3. The Biggest Party of The Summer is considered the second-biggest show of the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania. This heightens excitement among fans for this Premium live event, particularly regarding its match card.

However, one match Triple H must book for this year's SummerSlam is a rematch of WrestleMania XL between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

For those who might not know, the Samoan twins clashed at this year's Showcase of The Immortals. This first-ever clash ended after approximately eleven minutes, with The YEET Master emerging as the victor.

In this article, we discuss why The Game should book a rematch between these two at this year's Biggest Party of The Summer:

Fans were not satisfied with their WrestleMania match

One of the primary reasons the Chief Content Officer should book a rematch between Jey and Jimmy is because fans were dissatisfied with their WrestleMania showdown. Many fans even felt that the match was lackluster and ended abruptly.

Additionally, a match between Jey and Jimmy Uso had been a dream match for fans for many years, but the hype didn't materialize in their WrestleMania showdown. Main Event Jey recently disclosed that time constraints were one of the major reasons behind the match not living up to its billing.

Therefore, a rematch between these two would serve as another opportunity to reach the heights that fans expect from their showdown.

Could push as the main event for SummerSlam 2024

Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins were among the biggest highlights of both nights of WrestleMania 40. Their matches also headlined both nights, drawing significant fan attraction.

However, if Triple H books a rematch between Jimmy and Jey for this year's Biggest Party of The Summer, The Cerebral Assassin could push this match as the main event.

As discussed earlier, the previous match didn't live up to the hype fans hoped for. However, elevating this rematch to the main event status could be a major way to deliver a truly worthy match between the Samoan twins at SummerSlam 2024.

Rikishi could finally get involved in this family drama for SummerSlam 2024

Recently, Jey Uso expressed his desire for his father, Rikishi, to be involved in The Bloodline Saga. However, Uso raised concerns about the physical challenges the legendary wrestler may face if the latter was appointed the special guest referee for the battle of twins.

If Triple H books a rematch between Jey and Jimmy, it could finally provide the opportunity to include Rikishi in the battle of his two sons. Even if Rikishi isn't physically involved, Triple H could book a segment where the Hall of Famer attempts to reconcile his two sons, with SummerSlam being the final deciding clash.

Rikishi's involvement in the feud of the Samoan twins would be a great way to elevate their rematch feud to a whole new level.