Triple H to break up WWE's newest faction shortly after WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 40 has been filled with exciting storylines, but Triple H might already have some plans for the event's aftermath. This could include the rekindled friendship between R-Truth and The Miz and the new people they have trusted.

R-Truth has been trying to join The Judgment Day since his return to the Stamford-based promotion last year, but the group has continuously turned him away. However, the wrestling veteran rekindled his partnership with The Miz as Awesome Truth. Later, they joined forces with DIY against the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The 52-year-old has since named their group Regeneration X, thinking that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are D-Generation X. While this group is fairly new, Triple H could consider turning them heel after WWE WrestleMania 40.

Although DIY and Awesome Truth are involved in the feud against The Judgment Day, the latter is likely to have a WrestleMania showdown with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It's possible that The A-Lister and Truth could challenge the champions at WrestleMania 40, and be successful at doing so.

If Awesome Truth manages to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at The Show of Shows, their maiden title defense could be against DIY. Regeneration X could be celebrating on the RAW after WrestleMania, only to be betrayed by Gargano and Ciampa.

DIY has only begun to rise again in the division, and challenging the veteran duo of R-Truth and The Miz for the tag team belts against the veterans could put them high on the list.

Could DIY be planning to rekindle a former WWE stable?

Regeneration X vs. The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

After DIY initially disbanded in 2018, Gargano went solo for a while but later formed The Way with Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. From the looks of it, the group could also reunite on the main roster.

Recently, LeRae has been dropping hints of possibly turning heel on RAW, of which Indi is not the proudest. On the WWE SmackDown brand, Theory has been thrown under the bus by Grayson Waller. If DIY turns heel, it's possible they could reunite with some of its former members and welcome Tomasso Ciampa.

How did real-life DX members react to R-Truth's antics?

After Truth mistakenly identified Johnny Gargano as Shawn Michaels, he had the opposite reaction upon meeting HBK.

During a social media post, the wrestling veteran was seen talking to "Johnny," who turned out to be Shawn himself. The Hall of Famer hilariously reacted by simply closing the door on the RAW star.

It would be interesting to see how the equation between Awesome Truth and DIY unfolds in the coming weeks.

Will DIY turn on Awesome Truth in the coming weeks? Share your views in the comments section below.

