Triple H to bring in 29-year-old star and have her dethrone Rhea Ripley? Analyzing potential future plans

Rhea Ripley has consistently demonstrated her dominance in WWE since joining The Judgment Day. The Eradicator currently holds the Women's World Championship, triumphing over formidable opponents like Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler during her impressive title reign.

However, as we are approaching Royal Rumble 2024, speculations are circulating that Triple H might be considering bringing Giulia to challenge the Judgment Day member.

For those unaware, Giulia is a former NJPW Strong Women's Champion and has been on WWE's radar for a long time. Further, her current free-agent status adds extra anticipation to the situation and potential arrival in WWE.

Contrary to some reports, All Elite Wrestling appears uninterested in signing the 29-year-old star, potentially paving the way for her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. With no clear contender in sight to end Ripley's title reign, Giulia could be the one to step up and face The Eradicator, aiming to halt her championship reign at Royal Rumble 2024.

If this situation doesn't materialize at the next Premium Live Event and she makes her debut after this, then WrestleMania might be the ideal location for this scenario to unfold.

For those who might not know, Royal Rumble 2024 is the next PLE of WWE set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Also, if Giulia manages to defeat Rhea Ripley shortly after her debut, it would undoubtedly elevate the former NJPW star to new heights. This significant development would also generate excitement among fans, sparking anticipation for Giulia's journey in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the realization of this potential scenario hinges on official confirmation or the latest reports regarding Giulia's potential debut in WWE.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title in 2024

In a notable development, The Eradicator, featured prominently in the official poster for Royal Rumble 2024, appears to be confirmed for participation in the upcoming show.

Not only this, but she is also slated to defend her Women's World title at WWE Day 1. This announcement came after Ivy Nile issued a direct challenge to the Judgment Day member.

As a response to Nile's challenge, Rhea Ripley took matters into her own hands. Confronting Adam Pearce, she insisted on adding the Women's World title bout to the already anticipated matchup.

WWE Day 1, scheduled for January 1, 2024, is not just any ordinary event; it is a special themed edition of Monday Night, marking the inaugural WWE show of the new year.

The inclusion of the title defense in this special edition adds an extra layer of excitement to the event. Fans are undoubtedly curious to witness how the events will unfold in this unique red brand and whether Rhea Ripley will successfully retain her title on the show.

