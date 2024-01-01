Triple H to bring back 3-time WWE champion if Mercedes Mone joins AEW? Exploring potential return

Triple H and other WWE officials reportedly expect Mercedes Mone to show up elsewhere imminently after their talks fell apart. The former Sasha Banks was in talks with WWE over a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

It is possible The Game could bring back a three-time WWE champion to counter Mone’s potential AEW debut. The person in question is none other than AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion recently teased her in-ring return on social media.

AJ Lee also posted a clip of her running the ropes with CM Punk for the TV series, Heels. While she insisted she was retired, she did take a few bumps for the Stephen Amell-starrer series.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He wrestled his comeback match against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden at a live event on December 26.

AJ Lee might join her husband CM Punk on Monday Night RAW. It is possible she could be the former WWE champion reportedly set to appear at the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Did Mercedes Mone tease WWE return with Triple H-themed photo?

Mercedes Mone posted several cryptic messages on social media ahead of the new year. First, she wished her fans “Happy Happy Holidays” on December 24. Fans thought the three H’s stood for Triple H. Then, she dropped a picture of her sitting in front of a Triple H post.

That being said, fans are convinced the former Sasha Banks is headed to AEW after her negotiations with WWE reportedly fell apart over pay. The 31-year-old reportedly asked for more than what Charlotte Flair would be getting after she successfully negotiated a new deal with WWE.

The Queen is currently out of action with a knee injury. She is expected to remain out of action for eight to nine months. Her husband and former AEW star Andrade El Idolo is rumored to return to WWE after his contract expired with Tony Khan’s promotion at the end of 2023.

