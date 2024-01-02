Triple H to bring back 6 ft 5 in legend at WWE RAW Day 1 for first match in 8 years? Exploring the possibility

We are just inches away from WWE RAW Day 1 2024. The show is set to take place on January 1 as a special themed edition for the red brand. The company has already announced multiple matches for this show, generating significant anticipation among fans.

Also, as this will be marked as the first show from the Stamford-based promotion in 2024, fans expect some surprises to unfold.

This led some to speculate on the possibility of Triple H bringing in The Rock for this show and having him wrestle for the first time in almost eight years. The Great One last competed in WWE at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in a squash match.

Expand Tweet

The Rock last appeared in the Stamford-based promotion during the September 15, 2023 episode of SmackDown, where he aligned with Pat McAfee and laid out Austin Theory.

However, as we are on the road to Royal Rumble 2024, Triple H might plan another surprise comeback for the Hollywood star. He may even wrestle a short squash match at WWE RAW Day 1, similar to his last match. Such a scenario would certainly generate excitement among fans and lead to speculation on whether The Great One will be at the Royal Rumble.

Further, if the WWE legend doesn't appear at tonight's show, he might appear on New Year's Revolution as part of New Year's Knockout Week. Additionally, an appearance on the road to WrestleMania 40 will help the company plant seeds for Rock's potential match at The Show of Shows.

WWE RAW Day 1 preview for tonight's show

WWE has announced high-profile matches for tonight's edition of WWE RAW Day 1. A match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre is announced for the show, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Further, Rhea Ripley will settle the score when she defends her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile in a title bout.

Becky Lynch will also get an opportunity to seek vengeance against Nia Jax when she competes against the Irresistible Force on tonight's show.

Expand Tweet

Besides this, Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark are also announced to take place on RAW Day 1, with the winner getting a Women's Tag title opportunity.

It will be interesting to see what surprises Triple H has in store for fans and how WWE's first show of 2024 unfolds.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.