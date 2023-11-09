Triple H to bring back controversial ex-WWE star after 5 years as per Kevin Nash's request? Looking at the chances

After Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer of WWE, he re-hired several former NXT alumni whom the company let go of. Will The Game bring back and add one more superstar to that list?

The star in question is Enzo Amore. He first signed with WWE in 2012. After receiving a WWE contract and wrestling in NXT, he promptly teamed up with Big Cass to create the Enzo and Cass tag team.

They became one of the most well-liked tag teams in the WWE thanks to Amore's pre-match promos. In 2018, he was let go after it was revealed that there were pending accusations of sexual assault against him. The former champion has fought for several independent promotions since his release.

The 36-year-old star was a subject of discussion in the most recent episode of Kevin Nash's Kliq This podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer said that WWE needs to hire Enzo Amore if they want him to watch their shows.

Here is what Nash said:

"I will rarely watch 3-4 minutes of somebody on any social media, but I will watch Enzo's sh*t. And I'll watch him if he's rapping, I'll watch him if he's singing some rock 'n' roll. I'll watch his sh*t because he entertains me, he's a good dude, he's appreciative. And the reason I wanted him so badly on the show tonight is... what the fu*k man? I watched... I don't watch. I don't watch pro wrestling 'cause there's nobody that makes me watch it. So if you want Kevin Nash to watch pro wrestling, hire that man in the corner. Hire my boy and you'll get me to watch your show. If you want me to watch your show, hire this motherfu*ker."

Nash is good friends with Triple H, so it might be obvious for him to ask The Cerebral Assassin to bring back Amore. However, it is highly unlikely that the CCO will re-sign Amore, as his return could be detrimental to the Stamford-based promotion.

Enzo Amore caused an uproar at WWE Survivor Series 2018

Enzo Amore was kicked out of the Survivor Series event in 2018 after he tried to hijack the event by appearing in the crowd to a big commotion despite being released.

Enzo was wearing a hoodie and a wig while seated in the second row at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After removing his disguise, Amore stood up and began his chant live on television during a tag bout. However, the plot failed when he exposed his name and was removed by security.

It is highly unlikely that the company will rehire the 36-year-old star because incidents like these likely left a bad taste in their mouths. Amore is a great wrestler with the ability to put on a show, but his main disadvantage is that he has a controversial personality.

