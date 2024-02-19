Triple H to bring back former World Heavyweight Champion after 106 days at Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, this Saturday.

WWE has announced four matches and one segment for the show so far. The line-up includes the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40 and the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women's World Championship at the Show of Shows.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, while her Judgment Day stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against New Catch Republic. The show will also feature 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the Grayson Waller Effect.

With just five days left until the last Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 40, WWE will be looking to finalise the match card for the event soon.

It is possible that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H brings back Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber for an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team match between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma.

Mysterio was last seen on WWE programming on the SmackDown after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where the WWE Hall of Famer was betrayed by Santos Escobar.

He had been written off television as he had to undergo a long overdue knee surgery. According to the latest reports, The Master of The 619 is nearing a return to the ring, so it is possible that he is back before WrestleMania.

WWE could have a bout between Mysterio and Escobar at WrestleMania with a potential stipulation like Mysterio's career being on the line. LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma at Elimination Chamber, which may lead to a sing

Rey Mysterio was hoping to return ahead of Elimination Chamber

Rey Mysterio lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last November. Soon after, he was written off WWE programming.

While speaking on the Baker Banter podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was hoping to be back in the ring by the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last month.

"I'm really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible."

Since Mysterio could not return at Royal Rumble last month, he is likely aiming for a comeback at Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

WWE does not have any Hall of Famers booked for the international event yet. Adding a big name like Mysterio to the show would bring significant star-power and would surely be appreciated by the Australian crowd.