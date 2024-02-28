Triple H to bring back former WWE Champion on SmackDown to start major WrestleMania feud? Exploring the possibility

Triple H is beginning to introduce more feuds that could take place at the upcoming WrestleMania 40, and another could start on this week's WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, the stars that could appear have a personal history against each other and have unfinished business.

Santos Escobar has been building his empire against the Latino World Order since leaving the group in November last year. He has already recruited Elektra Lopez and Los Lotharios by his side and has gained momentum on WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, this could all halt once his former mentor finally returns.

At Crown Jewel last year, Rey Mysterio failed to retain the United States Championship against Logan Paul after Santos failed to hide the brass knuckles from The Maverick. On the SmackDown episode that followed, Carlito accused Escobar of helping Logan. Despite initial denial, Santos betrayed Rey later that night to signify his heel turn and exit from LWO.

Rey has since been out of action due to undergoing surgery for his injured knee. It was stated that six weeks was the minimum recovery time for the Hall of Famer, and it has definitely been more than that.

Last week on the Friday show, Santos attacked Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro and possibly teased Rey's return by saying the LWO duo was attacked for siding with Mysterio. For the upcoming episode this week, both teams could continue to confront each other, but Rey could finally return and help his group.

This way, Rey and Santos could gear up for a potential WrestleMania 40 match. Due to their history and similar backgrounds, the bout could not only be exciting but also quite personal.

What is the latest on Rey Mysterio's return to WWE SmackDown?

Rey and Santos the last time they were on SmackDown together

Since it has already been more than six weeks since the Hall of Famer's surgery, he has surely had enough time to recover and train for a return. Still, it's understandable why the company and the star are taking their time. However, fans may see the legend soon.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rey Mysterio could return in the next weeks and is already ready. The Hall of Famer was even said to be aiming for a comeback in January, though that did not happen.

What has Rey Mysterio been doing since his WWE absence?

Although the Hall of Famer hasn't been seen on WWE programming for a while, he wasn't completely absent on television. The former US Champ was seen in the crowd during the UFC Mexico on February 24, 2024.

It would be interesting to see what is waiting for Rey Mysterio in his imminent WWE SmackDown return.