Triple H to bring back legendary 17-time WWE champion on RAW: Day 1 for a Hall of Fame induction? Analysing the chances

Triple H and WWE have done everything in their power to make RAW Day 1 a massive success. From title fights to tag team matches, the promotion has plenty in store for the upcoming event. However, apart from that, fans are also expecting a massive return to take place at the show.

Hunter teased last week that a former WWE Champion will be making his return on RAW Day 1. Since these developments, many have wondered who could this unsigned former champion be.

While many such superstars fit the bill, there is a chance WWE fans might witness the return of The Rock. At Day 1 2024, Triple H could announce The Great One as the first inductee in the 2024 Hall of Fame. Despite having a stellar career, the Hollywood star hasn't been inducted into the Hall of Fame yet.

Hence, given the Hall of Fame induction will be in The Game's control this year, it won't be surprising to see him induct The Rock into it. Over the years, The Brahma Bull has been a vital part of WWE, and the Miami-born native still makes audiences go crazy whenever he appears on WWE programming.

Former WWE Superstar shares his reaction to Triple H becoming Head of Creative

After Vince McMahon's exit from WWE in 2022, HHH took over as the Head of Creative. While this was good news for many, there were a few who were not delighted by the same. One such superstar who wasn't very happy with The Game's promotion was Mansoor.

During a conversation with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor revealed that it was tough when he found out Hunter was going to become Head of Creative. The Saudi-based superstar added a lack of relationship with The Game was the reason why he had such a reaction.

"When I found out that, you know, Triple H was going to be Head of Creative, I was like, 'It's tough' because we didn't really have a relationship with Triple H professionally because we weren't on NXT," he said. [From 25:15 - 25:25]

Before being released from WWE in September 2023, Ma

nsoor was part of a stable named Maximum Male Models. The stable also consisted of LA Knight, Maxxine Dupri, and Mace. However, after Knight and Dupri left the faction, Mansoor and Mace were released from WWE.

