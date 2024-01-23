Triple H to bring back popular name after 4 years to replace Kevin Patrick on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

Kevin Patrick could soon be replaced by a returning personality at the commentary table. The Irish commentator was promoted from his backstage duties into on-air commentary a few months into Triple H's takeover as the Chief Content Officer.

However, he has not been able to impress the wrestling loyal. There were also rumors online that FOX had asked to add Michael Cole to the commentary desk for WWE SmackDown. However, according to reports, the Stamford-based company may have removed Kevin Patrick from the commentary table on Friday nights.

Triple H could bring back former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo to replace Kevin Patrick if this does happen. The Canadian sports commentator was an up-and-coming star on the commentary desk, with some people calling him the next 'Jim Ross.' However, he left the Stamford-based company in 2020 for multiple reasons.

Ranallo coming back to WWE could be a brilliant move. He would be a popular choice, especially with Triple H in charge. Unfortunately, the chances are less as he has not done much live TV commentary since NXT in 2020. Moreover, his past experiences in the Stamford-based company could also be a reason for him not returning.

Kevin Patrick talked about the challenges of being a WWE commentator

Kevin Patrick has had his share of criticism since becoming a play-by-play commentator. The fans feel he is not up to the mark, and there are reports of WWE management losing faith in him as well. The Irishman has now been a commentator for almost two years, spending one year on RAW and currently on SmackDown.

While speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin recently, Kevin Patrick spoke about how difficult it was to be a WWE commentator and that of RAW especially. He claimed that getting better at this job would take some time, but he would eventually justify the people who had trusted him with that position.

"Well, no one knows how hard that show is," Kevin Patrick said. "I remember Michael Cole said... It took him 12 years to really think about it and say 'I think I've got this.' So if Michael Cole, the G.O.A.T., is saying that, I think, you know, I'm there seven months now. It's gonna take some time. I want to do right by the superstars themselves and the people that have trusted me with this position."

Multiple WWE Superstars and employees have had bad to worse starts and yet went on to become one of the greatest in the business, with the best example probably being John Cena. Nothing is impossible in wrestling, and we hope Patrick finds his rhyme soon.

