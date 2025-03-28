Triple H to bring back popular WWE star after 269 days to challenge Gunther on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Gunther is gearing up to defend the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. The company is heading to London for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, there is a chance that Triple H could bring Tyler Bate back to TV for a major match after 269 days.

The March 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Ring General call out Axiom for a singles match. The NXT Tag Team Champion fought before his home crowd and delivered a great bout against the World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his best efforts, the Spaniard lost the bout. This week, The Austrian Anomaly could battle Bate.

There is a chance that Gunther could call a wrestler from the UK and challenge him to a match in London. This call could be answered by Tyler Bate. The former NXT UK Champion made his last appearance on July 2, 2024, when he got injured in a match against Hank And Tank while fighting alongside Pete Dunne.

This could be a big comeback for the former New Catch Republic wrestler. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Gunther could provoke Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41 on WWE SmackDown

This week on RAW, Jimmy Uso spoke to Jey Uso in a backstage segment. Big Jim scolded his twin brother for losing his focus for two consecutive weeks. He asked the former Intercontinental Champion to get serious and be the man who stood up against Roman Reigns. Following this, he walked away and came across Gunther, who badmouthed Main Event Jey. In response, Jim slapped The Ring General.

The World Heavyweight Champion was seen smiling after the slap and would be looking forward to punishing Jimmy Uso. He could put Big Jim in a Sleeper Hold even after their match ends. This could result in The Ring General provoking Jey Uso, prompting him to come and rescue his brother.

These actions could be the trigger Main Event Jey needs to get back into his “Right Hand Man” mode. It would be interesting to see if Mr. Yeet would exit Las Vegas as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

