Triple H has brought back many former WWE Superstars in the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The roster has never been as stacked, and it is seems The Game might re-introduce some familiar faces by the time the event goes down at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

One of names that’s rumored to show up in the Women's Royal Rumble Match is Mandy Rose. The former NXT Women’s Champion was released from her contract on December 14, 2022 due to her adult-oriented content on a fan subscription site. She had dropped her title to Roxanne Perez the prior night. She also addressed her release on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

It is possible Triple H could bring back the 33-year-old former star at the Women’s 2024 Royal Rumble match. Rose hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a return. In fact, she addressed a possible return during a recent message for her fans on social media. Check out her comment below:

"I just wanna send my regards to everyone out there that has been showing their support, still to this day after it's been exactly a year to date of my WWE release. I just wanna say I'm really blessed to have all of you guys out here supporting me, still talking about me. I really appreciate it, honestly, from the bottom of my heart," said Mandy Rose. (0:02-0:23)

It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose will show up as an unannounced participant in the WWE 2024 Royal Rumble match. Fans can check out our predictions for four legends who could return at the PLE here.

Who are the confirmed participants in the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble Match?

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are the only two participants confirmed so far for the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare announced his entry in the match on an episode of RAW several weeks ago.

The Straight Edge Superstar, on the other hand, announced he’ll be entering the high-stakes match during a promo last Monday on RAW. Punk made the announcement after he was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Watch the promo below:

Sportskeeda will have the updated PLE card as soon as it is made official.