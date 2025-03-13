Triple H to bring back top star and reunite hated WWE faction? Exploring the possibility

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the creative team have recently made several changes to the roster. Interestingly, The Game could now bring back Rusev. He could even reunite a hated faction with the return of The Bulgarian Brute.

The 39-year-old wrestled as Miro in AEW after his WWE release in 2020. Last month, the three-time United States Champion left the Tony Khan-led promotion. This leaves Rusev open to making a return to the global juggernaut, and if he does, Triple H could book the League of Nations' reunion.

The heel crew consisted of Sheamus, Rusev, Wade Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio. While the company has seemingly distanced itself from Del Rio, Bad News Barrett has retired from in-ring competition and is a commentator now. However, Sheamus could join forces with The Bulgarian Brute.

The hard-hitting duo could combine forces and bring League of Nations back as a tag team. Given their in-ring experience and hard-hitting fighting styles, they could make the perfect opponents for The War Raiders, who hold the World Tag Team Title. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rusev could target a WWE champion upon his return

LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win back the United States Championship on the March 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Now, The Megastar will be heading to WrestleMania 41 as a two-time United States Champion. Interestingly, just like Knight, Rusev had also won the coveted title by beating Nakamura in December 2018.

Following his potential comeback, the 39-year-old might want to become the United States Champion for the fourth time. Thus, the former WWE star could return as a heel and feud with The Megastar for the title. Otherwise, he could go after Bron Breakker and his Intercontinental Championship.

The Dog of WWE has been demanding worthy opponents from RAW general manager Adam Pearce for a long time now. A hard-hitting and agile wrestler like Rusev, who also has a killer submission move, could be the perfect rival for Breakker. It will be interesting to see if and when The Bulgarian Brute returns to the global juggernaut.

