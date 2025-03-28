Triple H to bring back WWE Hall of Famer for huge PLE? Exploring the chances

Triple H and WWE management are working to finalize the details for the return of a huge premium live event, Evolution. This is what reports suggest, and it appears that in the weeks prior to WrestleMania 41 in mid-April, WWE could release an official statement.

The Evolution Premium Live Event, an all-women's PLE, took place back in 2018, and it was quite successful. Given how talented the women's division is on the main roster and NXT, it is a no-brainer that Triple H and WWE management are striving to bring the event back.

According to reports, Evolution is expected to take place in mid-summer, but the official details will be revealed next month. Should the premium live event return, Triple H could bring back a WWE Hall of Famer for Evolution. This WWE legend is Lita. She had an illustrious career and is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. Thus, being part of an all-women PLE would be a no-brainer for Lita, who hadn't ruled out a return to WWE during an interview with Inside The Ropes.

“Physically, I feel really good, and I’m very, very thankful for that. Both of those opportunities came up pretty quickly, and even to be set up for something with more training and more lead time. It could be really good. But, yeah, I’m good. We still have fun watching, though—another match.” Lita said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Even if it is a one-off appearance, it would help boost the event even more. It would not matter if Lita fights for a championship or not.

Lita opens up about a change that she wants Triple H to make in WWE Creative

The Hall of Famer appeared at Northern Ireland Comic-Con and opened up about a change she wanted Triple H to make in WWE Creative.

Lita said she wanted to see more intergender matches take place in WWE, no matter if a title was on the line or not.

“Another thing that I would love to see, I do feel as though now the women do have pretty great representation on the show. There can be almost half of the show with women. There’s not just the women’s match, there can be multiple matches throughout the night. But what I would love to see is more interplay between the genders and have those lines be blurred further, where titles don’t have to men’s or women’s titles, just titles, and whoever manages to get someday’s shoulders down for three seconds is the champion, or whoever taps somebody out is the champion for that night," Lita said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had a feud with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, but WWE never booked an intergender match between The Eradicator and Dirty Dom.

