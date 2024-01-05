Triple H has been working tirelessly to ensure that the WWE Universe gets what they want. CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames is evidence of the same.

Recently, there were rumors that Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) could return to WWE, but the negotiations hit a few bumps. Keeping former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks’ possible return aside, another report claims that former superstar Naomi (currently Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling) might return to WWE.

If Triple H can bring back the two former women’s tag team champions at the same time, it’ll definitely give a boost to the women’s division. However, the chances of this happening are bleak.

Mercedes Moné will most likely not come to WWE, given that the talks fell through after a financial disagreement. There are rumors that the former WWE Superstar has most probably signed with AEW.

While fans would love to witness Sasha Banks back in the squared circle in WWE, it doesn’t seem like a possibility unless The Game has pulled off another miracle!

Triple H brought back a 10-time world champion at WWE Day 1

The Chief Content Officer of WWE had already revealed that a former WWE Champion would return at WWE Day 1. When the time came, the former champion was revealed to be Jinder Mahal. However, that seemed to be a ruse.

During Mahal’s segment, The Rock made an electrifying return to the ring! He cut a segment with Jinder Mahal, and the fans responded with a lot of enthusiasm.

As Rock’s segment came to an end, he finished it off by indicating that he was going to go after Roman Reigns’ throne. Speculation is rife about how WWE plans to move forward with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns since Cody Rhodes is reportedly the one who will dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

On the other hand, other superstars such as LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles also have their eyes set on Reigns. To put The Rock in the mix will land The Head of the Table in shallow waters. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the next few months of WWE programming.