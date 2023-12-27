Triple H to bring heated NXT rivalry to WWE SmackDown? Exploring why it's possible

Ever since taking charge of creative, Triple H has given WWE fans some of the most compelling feuds and storylines of the modern era. Some of the matches and rivalries he has booked have left fans completely shocked and invested in what the future holds.

Speaking of the future, The Game could be changing the landscape of SmackDown by bringing in a heated rivalry from NXT. Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on SmackDown as part of the United States Championship tournament, and now, we may see WWE’s Chief Content Officer bring over Trick Williams.

The issues between Williams and Hayes started when the former was attacked backstage right before a Fatal 4-Way match to decide the #1 contender for the NXT Championship. Many suspected it to be Hayes, as he was visibly unhappy with Williams being added to the match. However, Hayes has denied having any connection to the attack.

Melo was certainly impressive in his first showing on the main roster. He was a part of the tournament to decide the #1 contender for the United States Championship, even though he was defeated by Kevin Owens, he certainly impressed. Carmelo Hayes’ segment with Grayson Waller was also the second-most viewed segment from last week's episode of the blue show.

Trick Williams could have the motive to destroy Hayes on the main roster and he may only be waiting for the call-up from Triple H to do it.

Triple H is not on the Board of Directors of TKO

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon finalized the sale of WWE to Endeavor. WWE merged with UFC under the umbrella of Endeavor to form TKO. Although Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, he isn’t on TKO’s board of directors.

Nevertheless, The Cerebral Assassin holds the maximum power in approving storylines. On the other hand, Vince McMahon has limited power in WWE creatively, despite being on the Board of Directors.