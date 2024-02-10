Triple H to bring in multi-time champion to deal with The Rock problem on SmackDown? Massive swerve explored 

Triple H cut a promo on the latest episode of SmackDown that fans have absolutely cherished. He let the WWE Universe know that regardless of who sits at which table, it's The Game who makes all the real decisions.

However, Paul Heyman informed him that Roman Reigns and The Rock will return on next week's episode of the show. The Rock stirred up issues with Triple H at WrestleMania 40's press conference when The Brahma Bull slapped Cody Rhodes. Considering all the power moves he has been trying to play, The Game might bring in WWE Hall of Famer' Stone Cold' Steve Austin to deal with the issues.

The Rock retired Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19, so the duo obviously share quite a bit of history. If Austin comes to SmackDown to deal with The Great One, it can lead to a confrontation that involves the entire Bloodline as well as Cody Rhodes. Moving forward, The Rock could align himself completely with Roman Reigns, while the six-time WWE Champion could have The American Nightmare's back.

Stone Cold could also play the role of an enforcer to ensure that the bout pans out fairly. Cody Rhodes and Triple H will be wary of the fact that the former lost his shot at the title at last year's event thanks to interference from The Bloodline. Now that The Rock has also added himself to the mix, it is only logical that The Rattlesnake act as the special enforcer in the bout.

Triple H will look to get one over The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief, and the best way to do it would probably be to bring back someone like Steve Austin, who has a history of going against authority figures.

Considering WWE is promoting WrestleMania 40 as one of the greatest in the history of The Show of Shows, one can expect some of the former greats to return. The show already took a hit when CM Punk announced he couldn't take part due to his injury.

Former Intercontinental Champion gives his opinion about The Rock and Triple H

Dwayne Johnson is placed on TKO's Board of Members, and claims have been made that he has more backstage power than Triple H. In fact, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback had the same opinion and believed The Game could get fired.

"Triple H and many more within WWE may be hearing these words very soon: 'You're fired!' There's a whole lot more going on than meets the eye with this whole Vince McMahon-WWE sex trafficking scandal. And the news that is going to come out with all of this and The Rock being placed on the board of directors for TKO. It is being reported that allegedly The Rock now has more power within WWE than Triple H."

Next week, fans will witness The Rock come face to face with The Game. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

