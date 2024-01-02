Triple H brought back iconic Seth Rollins moment from 8 years ago at WWE RAW Day 1: The subtle callback most fans missed

Triple H booked Seth Rollins to retain his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE RAW Day 1. The Visionary successfully defended his championship against Drew McIntyre. This was the Scottish Warrior’s first pinfall loss on television since September 2021.

The match featured plenty of callbacks to Rollins’ previous world title defenses. The Visionary narrowly managed to avoid a pinfall loss by accidentally placing his feet on the second rope for a rope break. This was a subtle callback to his world title defense against Neville (Pac) in 2015.

Rollins also survived another Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy arrived at the ring flanked by Dominik Mysterio and a referee. However, his attempt was thwarted by a Claymore from McIntyre.

It remains to be seen what Triple H will have in store for the three main eventers in the coming days. McIntyre has lost his rematch against Rollins, so he won’t (probably) be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship again.

Did Seth Rollins pay tribute to Triple H at WWE RAW Day 1?

Seth Rollins has adopted Triple H’s Pedigree finisher as a signature move. The Monday Night Messiah paid tribute to his mentor with two Pedigrees during the match. Rollins delivered the first Pedigree inside the ring.

He used the same move to plant Drew McIntyre on the announcer’s desk. The Visionary capitalized on his momentum by putting away the Scottish Psychopath with a Curb Stomp for the win.

Fans might’ve to wait to find out about his opponent at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

