Triple H to cancel Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential plan change

Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania 40 is currently unclear, and fans wonder if he can finish his story this year. The curiosity about Rhodes' future heightened among the WWE Universe after The Rock returned on RAW: Day 1 and called out Roman Reigns. Many believe The Great One could challenge The Tribal Chief for the gold in April, replacing The American Nightmare.

A recent report has suggested that Cody Rhodes might not finish his story at this year's 'Mania as the Triple H-led creative team has different plans for him. Per SE Scoops, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner will not compete in the rumored triple threat match pitting him against The Rock and Roman Reigns:

"The triple threat match for Cody vs. Roman vs. Rock is not happening. The WWE creative team was informed that point-blank last week. A new report is now removing Rhodes from the picture completely because there is a new story to start for him."

A different report indicated that Rhodes will likely clash against CM Punk at The Shows of the Shows. If the abovementioned reports are accurate, The American Nightmare might not face Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes is set to enter this year's men's Royal Rumble match

We are just a few days away from the company's next marquee premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024. The show is set to take place on January 27, 2024. This year's traditional men's Rumble match will feature top names like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes also announced his entry in the battle royal, aiming to win it for the second consecutive year. If the RAW Superstar reigns supreme on Saturday, he will be the first name to win back-to-back Rumble matches in over two decades.

Last year, Rhodes emerged victorious from the Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the dream of The American Nightmare was shattered when The Bloodline aided the Tribal Chief in defeating him.

It will be interesting to witness what will happen when Cody Rhodes enters the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.