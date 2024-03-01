Triple H to confirm former WWE champion's babyface turn after 580 days on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been mixing up the roster and its different characters on RAW and SmackDown en route to WrestleMania 40.

One of the stars who changed roles was Bayley, who is now feuding with her former Damage CTRL stablemates. However, it seems like she won't be the only one to have a change of heart on screen as Triple H and the creative team could finally turn Dakota Kai babyface and book her as Bayley's backup.

Bayley formed Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in 2022 and debuted the group at that year's SummerSlam. They went on to have great success, and in recent months added Asuka and Kairi Sane. However, the addition of the latest members resulted in their ideas clashing with the group's founder, which resulted in them turning their backs on her. Still, Dakota decided to side with The Role Model instead, and the former could solidify her change tonight on SmackDown.

One of the matches slated for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode is a tag team match featuring The Role Model and the former Women's Tag Team Champion vs. The Kabuki Warriors. Since the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner is still quite wary of Dakota, the latter's face turn won't be completely official unless she does compete with her partner tonight.

The upcoming tag team match will be special in more ways than one for Dakota Kai, as it will be her first time in action since tearing her ACL in May 2023 on RAW. Although she has been present in WWE programming, she hasn't joined the action. It looks like fans will finally get to see her back in action tonight.

How else did Dakota Kai show her loyalty to Bayley?

Dakota fought off Damage CTRL for Bayley on the February 9, 2024, episode of SmackDown

It was noted that while Asuka, IYO, and Kairi had been conspiring against Bayley for weeks leading up to the betrayal, Dakota wasn't completely on board. From the looks of it, she has always been loyal to The Role Model.

When Bayley became the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner, SKY barely acknowledged her win. On the other hand, Dakota Kai stated that she was emotional, and Bayley was one of the people who gave her an opportunity when WWE initially released her.

What else could fans expect for tonight's SmackDown?

Another match set for tonight's Friday show is a Street Fight between Carlito and Santos Escobar. The Rock and Cody Rhodes are also set for an appearance in Arizona for the show.

It will be interesting to see if the Bayley-Dakota alliance will get the better of its former faction mates tonight.

