Triple H to crown new champions on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential upset 

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW holds significant potential for a major shift in the red brand's landscape. In this episode, The Judgment Day are poised to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the Creed Brothers in a highly anticipated title bout.

Brutus and Julius Creed earned their title shot by winning a Tag Team Turmoil match on November 27, 2023, defeating top tag teams like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's #DIY, and Imperium. As the Creed Brothers now prepare to challenge Judgment Day for the titles on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the outcome could have significant implications for the ongoing storyline.

One of the major possibilities for this match could see Triple H book an unexpected twist in the story, potentially involving Judgment Day losing their Undisputed titles.

Expand Tweet

This scenario could be influenced by rising tensions within the faction, leading to a pivotal moment where Damian Priest is kicked out of the group, prompting a potential babyface turn. Not only this, but the company has also been dropping hints and teases about potential twists on its previous episodes.

One of the potential endings might involve Cody Rhodes, who has a storied history with the faction and may play a crucial role in this potential storyline development. The Creed Brothers could benefit from a distraction or interference, leading to an unexpected title change.

The reason behind this potential ending is because Julius and Brutus came to the aid of Cody Rhodes last week, after The American Nightmare was misted in the face by Shinsuke Nakamura.

As we approach the end of 2023 and gear up for the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, tonight's RAW has the potential to shape the narrative and set the stage for significant developments in the ongoing saga of The Judgment Day faction.

It remains to be seen how the company will put forth this anticipated storyline and what consequences it might have for the faction and the Creed Brothers going forward.

What else is announced for tonight's edition of WWE RAW

As of this writing, in addition to the Undisputed Tag Team title match, WWE has announced a Women's Tag Team Championship bout for tonight's edition of the red brand. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are set to challenge Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

With CM Punk now an exclusive member of the RAW, there's anticipation for the Best in the World to make an appearance on the show. Punk is also confirmed to be part of next year's traditional Royal Rumble match, adding an extra layer of excitement for the fans.

Expand Tweet

The ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre is expected to intensify, especially as the two are set to clash in a World Heavyweight title match on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. The buildup to this match is likely to play out on tonight's episode, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.