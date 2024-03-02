Triple H to end 280-day WWE title reign before WrestleMania and cause a major change in plans? Potential twist explored

As WWE approaches WrestleMania 40, it's safe to say Triple H has done some great work as Chief Content Officer. From top signings to great bookings, The Game has enhanced the product and made professional wrestling great to watch.

Ahead of The Show of Shows, Triple H could make one more such decision that could cause plenty of excitement within the WWE Universe. The decision in question is a RAW Superstar losing his belt. While there are several champions on the flagship show, the one in question is Seth Rollins.

In the coming weeks, WWE could present an angle in which Damian Priest successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins. The reason why this could happen can be attributed to The Visionary's involvement in the story of Cody Rhodes.

Rollins' involvement could be an indication that WWE wants his World Heavyweight Championship reign to come to an end. Therefore, Damian could cash in, and this could lead to a match between him and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. While the angle is speculative, something like this could cause plenty of excitement.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have been challenged to a massive match at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins made an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month. While plenty of developments took place in this segment, the most notable one was The American Nightmare challenging The Rock to a singles match.

The Rock responded to The American Nightmare's challenge on SmackDown's latest episode. During the opening segment of the Friday Night Show, the Miami native made a counteroffer to Rhodes. While he refused to fight him one-on-one, The Rock suggested a tag match for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

But that's not all. The 51-year-old added that if Rhodes accepts and manages to win the tag match, his singles match against Roman Reigns on Night 2 would be free of interference from The Bloodline.

This advantage could be massive for Cody Rhodes since The Bloodline was the key reason behind him not being able to beat Reigns last year. Therefore, it won't be surprising to see The American Nightmare pounce on The Rock's offer and compete on both nights of WrestleMania 40.

Will Seth Rollins lose his World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WrestleMania XL? Share your views in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE