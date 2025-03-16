Triple H to end WWE star’s push, Third member of The Rock’s alliance revealed? - 4 Things that could happen if Jey Uso fails at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is on his way to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Most of the time, the Royal Rumble winners also become new titleholders in their 'Mania appearances.

However, many great wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, The Rock, and even Brock Lesnar have failed to get the job done at The Show of Shows. Here are four things that could happen if Main Event Jey's WrestleMania dream becomes a nightmare:

#4. Jey Uso could lose his singles push

Jey Uso has been getting a big singles push for quite some time now. The Yeet Master earned the privilege by getting the WWE Universe behind him every week during his entrance, promos, and matches. However, this hasn’t necessarily resulted in victories for Main Event Jey. The star has lost several matches, dropped his Intercontinental Championship within a month, and has failed against Gunther multiple times.

This could be a creative direction taken by the company to eventually give him the biggest push via a Royal Rumble win. However, if Uso loses again in Las Vegas, there is a chance that he may not enjoy the fan support he is getting right now. Thus, with no gas from the crowd behind him, Triple H could cut down on or completely stop the singles push The Bloodline member is receiving.

#3. Mr. Yeet could sell his soul to The Rock

Jey Uso is inarguably one of the biggest babyfaces in the company right now. However, his WrestleMania 41 encounter with Gunther has very high stakes. Especially since Main Event Jey is on a quest to prove all his naysayers wrong. But if he loses to The Ring General again at a stage as grand as The Show of Shows, the loss could totally consume him.

This could make Mr. Yeet as desperate for a World Title win as John Cena, and like him, he could also sell his soul to The Rock. With this, The Final Boss will have two of the biggest heel turns under his belt and strong candidates for both top titles in the men’s division.

#2. Jey Uso could take the baton from Cody Rhodes against John Cena

With a heel John Cena and a resurrected Final Boss against him, Cody Rhodes’ chances to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas have significantly diminished. The American Nightmare wasn’t able to overcome The Rock last year at WrestleMania XL and was saved by a surprise interference from The Undertaker, who neutralized The Brahma Bull with a Chokeslam.

Additionally, with the prospect of giving John Cena a 17th WWE Championship run, there is a chance that Rhodes may lose his belt at WrestleMania 41. This could set the stage for Jey Uso to take over the task of bringing Cena down after his 'Mania defeat against Gunther. This would still keep him relevant and put him in the biggest storyline if WWE wishes to prolong The Ring General’s title run.

#1. Jey Uso could take a break from WWE

Jey Uso has been a mainstay for WWE RAW almost every week for a long time. During this time, he won and lost the Intercontinental Championship, became a Tag Champion with Cody Rhodes, and got involved in The Bloodline Civil War. Now, he has a Royal Rumble victory under his belt and will headline WrestleMania 41.

If the creative plans do not involve Main Event Jey as the new World Heavyweight Champion, there is a chance that WWE could give him a break. This could see Uso later return in a new storyline. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Uce in Las Vegas.

