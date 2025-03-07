Triple H to ensure WWE tag team is broken up after rumors that they don't get along backstage? Exploring the possibility

Although WWE tag teams usually work well inside the ring, some may not get along that well backstage. Due to this, it may be the reason why Triple H decided to break up a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The tag team in question is Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Naomi replaced the latter in December after she was attacked on SmackDown. While it was initially thought that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were behind the attacks, The Storm returned at Elimination Chamber where she attacked The Glow, the possible attacker. At the same time, The EST of WWE watched helplessly inside her pod. From the looks of it, a reunion between both women is no longer on the horizon, with a possibility due to previous rumors of them not getting along backstage.

Former WWE announcer and commentator Jonathan Coachman, on the Coach & Bro Show on Backstage Pass, said a reliable source told him that the former Women's Tag Team Champions don't get along. Bianca had to carry Jade during their run, which may be why Triple H split both women before 2024 ended.

"I've also heard that her [Jade Cargill] and Bianca Belair do not get along at all. It's from reliable sources. They don't get along. Now you got two spectacular-looking women in Bianca and Jade. You can't look any better than they do. But Bianca's already been in the main event. So you're asking her to give somebody the rub. Of course, she's gonna be pissed off. She makes her own gear, and Jade doesn't make her own gear. Do you see how that could lead to something?"

Belair appeared on this week's WWE RAW, where she was asked about Jade and Naomi's brawl at the Chamber. The EST simply answered that she hadn't talked to both women yet and was focused on her Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

Does Bianca Belair believe Naomi attacked Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

Although it seemed like Jade Cargill already confirmed who her attacker was after attacking Naomi at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair is seemingly still not convinced that The Glow would do such things.

In an interview after the recently concluded Premium Live Event, The EST of WWE shared that she still didn't understand what happened. Belair believes that Jade wouldn't let her team up with Naomi if she was behind those attacks, but she also doesn't believe that The Glow would do something like that after knowing her for a long time. She noted that the PLE was bittersweet since she won the Chamber, and she is just trying to focus on her Mania title match.

It remains to be seen what is next for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in WWE.

