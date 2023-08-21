Triple H to finally push forgotten 28-year-old star on RAW? Exploring her difficult WWE career so far

While anything in terms of creative is subjective, and open to scrutiny, WWE fans overall seem to love Triple H's direction for the juggerrnaut wrestling promotion. Business has been booming ever since Vince McMahon retired in July of last year and The Game took over subsequently.

In that time, McMahon returned to the promotion, but allegedly, has had lesser creative influence. Still, some believe that he has had enough influence to disrupt some plans. Due to a recent surgery Vince had, however, Triple H is seemingly back to fully steering the creative direction of the company, even if temporarily.

Some stars have already proven to have benefitted from McMahon's leave of absence. Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and JD McDonagh all returned to television almost immediately after the news came out. Meanwhile, another star could potentially benefit from the 77-year old's absence: Tegan Nox.

The talented Welsh star has had a hard time gaining momentum while in WWE. Her various setbacks are unfortunate, as she is indeed very talented. A vocal fanbase on social media adore The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard.

Triple H was in charge of hiring Tegan and then re-hiring her again last year. Given the amount of injuries that have hit the women's division, and the constant need to keep things fresh, The Game could push the talented Welsh star in the current scenario. This is especially possible now, with McMahon seemingly out of the picture for the time being. This could begin as soon as the next episode of RAW.

The talented WWE Superstar has faced several setbacks in her career

While Tegan Nox is extremely likable and talented, she hasn't had an easy time throughout her WWE career so far. Her bad luck first hit while she was involved in the Mae Young Classic and on NXT, where she suffered a handful of very serious injuries.

The Welsh star worked hard to overcome her injuries and get back in action. She was then called up to the main roster in 2021. She and Shotzi worked as a team and seemingly gained momentum immediately, before the company lost interest and went on to split the pair in the WWE Draft. Tegan was sent to Monday Night RAW, but sadly never debuted on the brand.

Instead, Nox was released from her contract in an era where Vince McMahon was cutting a large amount of talented performers on a constant basis. This was after months of Tegan being left to sit on the sidelines.

As noted, the talented star was re-hired last year, and made an immediate splash, but soon found herself phased out of plans, again. While it isn't clear if losing momentum coincided with Vince's return, now could be the time to heat Nox back up and start pushing her on television. At the very least, she has a chance to prove herself.

