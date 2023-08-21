Triple H to finally reunite popular tag team after 3 years on WWE RAW? We've been waiting for months!

A popular tag team may finally be reuniting on WWE RAW. The decision, which would almost certainly be a Triple H-led move given his history with the pair, would be quite popular among the audience, as well as the duo themselves.

This reunion, of course, is DIY. The popular tag team consisting of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were underdogs who earned their way into NXT, won the NXT Tag Team Titles, and eventually split and had an epic feud on the black & gold brand. The rivalry was brutal and extremely personal.

The two have made peace since their on-air split, although they weren't exactly seen paling around on NXT even after their feud ended. Still, fans have been begging for them to reunite on WWE's main roster. The promotion, Johnny Gargano, and even Tommaso Ciampa himself have been hinting at it taking place for months now.

The most recent teases have come courtesy of Tommaso Ciampa's social media accounts. He's been posting flyers in an attempt to "find" Johnny, even asking other superstars, such as Matt Riddle, where he could be.

The teasing of the reunion dates back further than these recent social media posts, however. WWE aired vignettes on both social media and their main programming where Johnny Gargano teased somebody's return alongside his family in The Way. Candice LeRae showed apprehension. This likely points to it being Ciampa due to the aforementioned feud from their past.

Now it may be the time to reunite DIY. Tommaso is back on Monday Night RAW, and two members of The Way, Candice and Indi Hartwell, are both being highlighted. Johnny just needs to find his way to the red brand, possibly as soon as during the next episode of RAW.

Another absent WWE star was recently spotted on non-wrestling television

Another member of The Way has been absent from WWE programming. While Indi and Candice are back and Johnny's return is being teased, the mysterious Dexter Lumis has completely vanished. Thankfully, fans have found him, albeit in an unexpected location.

The creepy and stalker-ish Lumis was recently seen on Tacoma FD, a sitcom that airs on TruTV. The show takes a comedic approach and follows the life of those working at a fire department in Tacoma. The mysterious RAW star even promoted his appearance on Instagram.

Perhaps even more jarring to WWE fans was that the spooky Lumis, who is typically silent, spoke on the show. His role was seemingly just a single episode cameo, but receiving multiple lines of dialogue is still significant, especially given his role in pro wrestling.

It remains to be seen when Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis will return to Monday Night RAW. It isn't quite clear if they will all unite as a new and improved version of The Way or if the family will do their thing while Johnny pairs up with Ciampa. Regardless, fans are eager to see what will happen with all involved.

