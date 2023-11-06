Triple H to force Roman Reigns to face returning WWE legend at Survivor Series? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns is reportedly not scheduled to work WWE Survivor Series because Triple H doesn’t want the top star to overshadow his plans for the upcoming Premium Live Event. With that said, The Game could force the Tribal Chief into a huge match because of a massive botch that happened at Crown Jewel.

For those unaware, Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight at the November 4 PLE in Saudi Arabia. At one point during the match, the referee counted to three, but the match continued.

Hypothetically speaking, LA Knight would play said video evidence to demand a rematch from Roman Reigns for the title, only for AJ Styles to interrupt the segment and stake his claim at another opportunity at the Head of the Table. It could prompt Triple H (through Nick Aldis) to book the returning WWE legend against Reigns at Survivor Series.

Another possible scenario could see SmackDown General Manager Aldis set up a number one contender’s match between AJ Styles and LA Knight either in the lead-up to the PLE or at the event itself, with the winner earning a shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

When was the last time Roman Reigns worked WWE Survivor Series?

Roman Reigns was in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2022. The Tribal Chief captained The Bloodline (The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa) in their WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline emerged victorious after Sami Zayn betrayed Kevin Owens during the match, allowing Jey Uso to pin his former best friend. The former Honorary Uce, however, would be forced to choose KO at the Royal Rumble 2023.

