Triple H to be forced to push former WWE United States Champion following online backlash? Analyzing the possibility

It appears that Triple H might be forced to make changes to the WrestleMania 41 match card following what happened on WWE RAW in Brussels on Monday night. WWE is in the midst of The Road to WrestleMania European Tour currently.

Jey Uso was set to face Austin Theory one week after he defeated Grayson Waller. His match with Theory lasted only 29 seconds, with The Yeet Master earning the victory and also having a brawl with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, whom he will face at WrestleMania 41.

However, the fact that the match lasted less than a minute led to WWE getting backlash from fans. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the official video of the match on YouTube had more than 65K dislikes, which could cause some changes in plans for The Show of Shows. The controversy could force The Game to push the former United States Champion in the coming weeks.

How could this happen, though? Triple H could have Austin Theory turn babyface and turn on his A-Town Down Under partner, Grayson Waller. That way, the faction would split and the two superstars could feud and go on to face each other at WrestleMania 41 before moving on to singles action.

While this is only speculation currently, the two stars have been rumored to break up for a while now. From the time they lost the tag titles, there have been hints of discord among them, with Waller expected to turn heel in this potential feud.

Triple H didn't like the idea of a former WWE star becoming General Manager

Triple H is seemingly not a fan of active wrestlers taking up on-air authority roles. According to Sonya Deville, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, she opened up about why Triple H rejected her idea of becoming a General Manager following a serious injury back in the summer of 2023.

"I did pitch [to be a General Manager]. Hunter was kind of like 'No.' He said it's not a role for active wrestlers, like 'Let it be a role for people that aren't actively on the card.' I kind of wanted to go back there. Honestly, it's easy heat. You're in a position of power. You're not supposed to be in a position of power because you're a wrestler, but you are and you can use it to abuse the roster. I loved it. I wanted to go back and do it because I think it was a hit when I was in it. I wanted to see that again," Sonya Deville said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Deville had an executive role on RAW and SmackDown for 16 months (January 2021 - May 2022) but left her position to return to the ring before injuring her knee later.

She was recently released from WWE and now is a free agent.

