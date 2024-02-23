Triple H to give former WWE champion a massive push at WrestleMania 40? Potential clue ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE is providing extra attention to their incredible female performers as of late. A perfect example of this is the ongoing storyline with Bayley and Damage CTRL, which has been building up since 2022 with roots dating back even further than that.

Triple H loves teasing rivalries and planting seeds for the future. Some of these seeds are picked up quickly, while others take months or even years to come to fruition. The impending rivalry between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, for example, had been teased for quite sometime prior to them properly interacting as of late.

Another feud that has been potentially teased is a rivalry between Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton. Following recent interactions on SmackDown, the pair had another one at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event. That means there is a chance the pair could be booked to clash at WrestleMania 40, which means a massive push for Stratton.

The pair clearly got off on the wrong foot upon Tiffany signing with the WWE SmackDown brand weeks ago. The duo then had a verbal confrontation that also featured Liv Morgan on SmackDown. Following those interactions, the two seemingly teased a future match at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event.

Belair was seemingly set to clash with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40, but the Queen suffered a serious injury. Tiffany could be the one to fill in and battle The EST in what would be, by far, Stratton's biggest match to date.

Bianca Belair could feud with a different WWE newcomer

While there are several reasons to believe that Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair could be on a collision course at WrestleMania 40, Triple H and WWE officials could book a different bout instead. Belair could fight a different newcomer who is making a splash.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE last year and began appearing on television as the hottest free agent who everybody was trying to sign. That has continued, with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, in particular, making quite the play to sign the talented performer. Ultimately, however, she remains a free agent.

The only ring time Jade has gotten on television thus far was at the 2024 Royal Rumble. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she ended up eliminating Nia Jax and was one of the final three contestants of the bout. Notably, she had quite the staredown with Bianca Belair.

The two incredibly talented, charismatic, physical, and athletic women getting a major match at WrestleMania 40 could be in the works. Triple H clearly sees massive potential in Jade, and Bianca is a superstar for years to come. If Tiffany is not getting the push yet, Cargill might.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

