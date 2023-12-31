Triple H to hand his recent WWE signing a blockbuster debut, costing Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is currently part of The Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW. Additionally, The Eradicator is geared up for the Day 1 2024 edition of WWE RAW, set to take place on January 1, 2024. For those unaware, Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile on this special themed edition of the red brand.

Apart from this, many believe that Rhea Ripley would retain her title on the show and most probably would enter as champion at WrestleMania 40. However, it seems like Triple H is already planning for Jade Cargill to be the one who might dethrone The Judgment Day member at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former AEW star signed with the Stamford-based promotion back in September 2023. Despite this, she is yet to make her in-ring debut in the company even though she was spotted in the Performance Center on various occasions.

This raises the potential belief that The Game might be planning for a gigantic debut for Jade in the company which leads to the possibility of her dethroning Rhea Ripley as champion.

Jade might get a title shot against The Judgment Day member either by winning the traditional 30 Women's Royal Rumble Match, or by directly issuing a challenge to the Women's World Champion.

A clash between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill is surely something fans wanted to witness ever since the 31-year star had signed with WWE.

Rhea Ripley becomes the female star of the year

The popularity of Ripley had seen a significant rise in 2023, especially since she aligned herself with the villainous faction, The Judgment Day. Now, just days away from the end of the year 2023, Ripley was awarded the ESPN Female Star of the Year.

After this, fans also shared their reactions stating that The Eradicator surely deserved this tag for being the female star of the year due to the way she elevated her position in the company and among fans.

Additionally, as per the stats from Cagematch, Rhea Ripley wrestled in 58 matches this year, including both singles and tag team bouts. In this, she was able to score victory in 54 matches and suffered defeats in three, with one draw.

It will be interesting to see how 2024 will unfold for The Judgment Day member, and whether she will be able to continue her dominance into next year.

