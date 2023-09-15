Triple H to introduce brand new title ahead of 31-year-old star's potential signing? Looking at the chances

A 31-year-old star is reportedly on Triple H’s radar as the next possible big signing for WWE. The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill. Her potential arrival in the Stamford-based promotion could lead to the introduction of a brand new title.

It is possible that Jade Cargill’s signing with WWE could pave the way for the introduction of a midcard title for the women’s division. Triple H could replace said championship with the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The official merger of WWE and UFC has reportedly led the sports entertainment juggernaut to consider making sweeping changes to their titles scheme. The latest word on the internet is that officials have internally discussed introducing belts based on weight classes.

The rumored introduction of a midcard women’s title with Jade Cargill as its first holder looks good on paper. It has the potential to look greater in reality, given Jade’s incredible history with the AEW TBS Championship.

The former college basketball player was the first AEW TBS Champion. She held the title for 508 days before dropping it to a returning Kris Statlander in an impromptu match at Double or Nothing on May 28, 2023.

How should Triple H book Jade Cargill if she signs with WWE?

Jade Cargill was booked as an undefeated powerhouse until recently. She had a 60-match winning streak until Kris Statlander made her surprise return from injury and gave Cargill her very first loss in Tony Khan’s promotion.

If Jade Cargill ends up signing with WWE, Triple H shouldn’t hesitate to push her as the undefeated powerhouse she was in AEW. If booked right, Jade Cargill could be one of the biggest stars in WWE under the watchful eye of The Game.

It remains to be seen if she will choose WWE or re-sign with AEW after her contract expires.