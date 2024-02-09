Triple H has let a major star down following the WrestleMania 40 press conference: How can WWE fix the situation?

WrestleMania 40 has created the greatest hype for an event that is on course to be the biggest one of all time. However, to cement the greatest main event in WrestleMania history, has Triple H sacrificed a top WWE Superstar?

Seth Rollins has been defending his World Heavyweight Championship for almost a year now. The Visionary has battled against several top names on Monday Night RAW and premium live events and has reigned supreme.

Since The Rock's return and Rollins asking Cody Rhodes to face him, Roman Reigns has been savage on the microphone against The Visionary. That was evident during the duo's in-ring segment on WWE SmackDown last week, as well as at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event.

After Cody chose Roman, The Tribal Chief told The American Nightmare to shift his focus towards the 'number 2's', 'the loser bracket' pointing towards the World Heavyweight Champion. Even in the Press Event's segment, Rollins stood at the side while Reigns, The Rock, and Rhodes went at each other.

Triple H might set up a huge platform for one of his main champions. However, he may need to do some work for the other one. The Game could fix it by keeping Rollins an active part of the storyline involving The Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes.

Towards the end of the Press Conference, fans also saw Rollins taking Rhodes' side and swearing at The Rock. This could be a sign that The Visionary might be included in the narrative as well.

The situation between The Rock and Triple H went south after WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

Before the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, Triple H claimed that this event would lighten up the world, and it definitely did. The show had a lot of drama, suspense, and, most importantly, brilliant storytelling, giving fans the vibes of WWE's Attitude Era. However, things got a bit heated after the show.

During the Press Event, Cody Rhodes claimed the High Chief of the Samoan family and The Rock's grandfather, the late Peter Maivia, would be ashamed of Roman Reigns. This triggered The Rock to slap Rhodes, which broke into chaos.

After the show, Triple H was speaking to Jackie Redmond backstage, while an unhappy Rock and Roman Reigns crossed the Chief Content Officer with some unpleasant words.

“If you don't fix it, we will. Have him talk s**t about our family again, I’ll slap his f*****g teeth out of his mouth,” The Rock told Triple H after his tense exchange with Cody Rhodes.

As of this moment, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, in WWE, one thing is for sure: never say never. With WrestleMania 40 just a few days away, the Stamford-based company has put its foot forward to promote the greatest show in wrestling history.

