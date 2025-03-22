Triple H made a big mistake on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is busy bridging several storylines to WrestleMania 41. On this week's Friday Night SmackDown, however, The Game may have made a big mistake in his booking for Jade Cargill.

The Storm faced off with Liv Morgan this week on the blue brand, and a distraction from Naomi allowed Liv to pick up the wind. This was a major singles loss for Cargill, and Triple H may end up regretting it.

This was Jade Cargill’s first match since her return

Jade Cargill was written off television in November 2024 after she was taken out by a mystery attacker. When she returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber, she waltzed into the steel structure and pulverized Naomi, who later took responsibility for injuring Cargill. This was followed by another vicious head-on beatdown where The Storm simply squashed The Glow.

Following this, the former AEW star fought in her first match against The Miracle Kid. The match showed her sheer dominance, with Liv Morgan even trying to bail from the arena. However, if The Storm had picked up a win, it would have conserved her huge momentum. With a loss, the powerhouse superstar’s vengeful return story has taken a hit.

Naomi could have ambushed Cargill following the win

When Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker, her character harbored both animosity and a fear of The Storm. This was seen in the contempt that she carried in her voice and her inability to defend herself against a frontal assault by Cargill. This week, however, the two-time WWE Champion showed some previously unseen grit.

Naomi showed more boldness when she confronted The Storm and cost her the match. Moreover, she attacked Jade after the match as well and threw her onto the announce table. This replicated how Cargill was thrown onto the car back in November 2024. Lastly, The Glow also copied the former AEW star’s signature pose.

While this uplifted Naomi’s position in the feud, it came at the cost of Jade Cargill’s momentum. The Stamford-based promotion could have made the real-life Bloodline wrestler attack her former ‘Big Three’ ally following the win, which would have benefited both superstars.

This was also Jade Cargill’s first-ever singles pinfall loss in WWE

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Since her arrival, The Storm has never been defeated in one-on-one matches via pinfall. The company had been protecting the former AEW TBS Champion and even gave her a DQ loss against Nia Jax during the 2024 Queen of the Ring Tournament.

This was a good move for her singles career. However, she has now earned her first loss, which could have been avoided, especially at the hands of Morgan, who is currently a Women’s Tag Team Champion. The loss coming just ahead of WrestleMania 41 has hurt her unstoppable status. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Storm in WWE.

