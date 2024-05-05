Triple H made a huge mistake by failing to put returning 39-year-old WWE star on Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 is underway in Lyon, France, and the show has already featured some big moments so far. However, there are some big names missing from the show who the French crowd would have loved to see.

One of the most popular names among French WWE fans is Baron Corbin, who got a huge ovation from them when he competed at a live event in Paris last year. The fans at the LDLC Arena were chanting his name today, but he did not travel to France for WWE Backlash, which may be one of Triple H's biggest mistakes related to the show.

Baron Corbin is extremely popular in France

WWE usually books some stars native to the host country when it is running international premium live events. However, the company could not book anyone this time as there are no big French names in the Stamford-based promotion.

Baron Corbin is a beloved star in the country, and he surely would have received the biggest pop of the night if he appeared at WWE Backlash. Triple H could have made the former Intercontinental Champion's first main roster appearance in almost a year a big one, by booking him to appear at the event, but Corbin did not travel to France.

WWE Backlash needed more surprises

WWE Backlash will feature five matches only and the biggest surprise of the night has been the debut of Tanga Loa. The show needed more surprises, and Baron Corbin appearing at the event after being drafted to SmackDown would have driven the crowd crazy. The 39-year-old star's appearance would have been a big moment for the fans in attendance at the premium live event.

Baron Corbin would have gained momentum after an impressive NXT run

Baron Corbin completely reinvented himself after returning to NXT under Shawn Michaels last summer. The Lone Wolf had some great matches in the white and gold brand and went on to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Bron Breakker earlier this year. The duo then captured the NXT Tag Team Championship soon after winning the tournament.

The premium live event in France was the perfect scenario for Corbin's return to the main roster, which could have led to a big run for him on SmackDown. Unfortunately, Triple H failed to capitalize on the Lone Wolf's popularity in France.