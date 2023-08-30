We could get to see something at WWE Payback 2023 that hasn't been seen in a while. At the SummerSlam press conference, the promotion's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, spoke about the superstars, male or female, being slotted in the main event purely on merit and the interest their storylines draw. This Saturday at Payback, the boss has a chance to do something that hasn't been done in 29 months.

For the first time in a while, there is no Roman Reigns in a premium live event. This opens up options for the main event at Payback, with three contenders in the running.

Seth Rollins vs. Nakamura has the highest chance of being the main event since the World Heavyweight Championship is involved. The rising popularity of LA Knight could make him a worthy contender to end the show. However, Triple H could pull one out of the box and give us a different main event.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have delivered a brilliant story line for close to half a year. They have been in some intense matches, and put each other through hell. After a brilliant main event on RAW this past week, WWE Payback could be headlined by The Man and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Trish Stratus, for the first time in her legendary career, will take part in a Steel Cage Match.

The last time women main-evented a premium live event was when Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

Championship match does not make it to WWE Payback card

The WWE Payback match card looks like a blockbuster and is ready to bring the house down. However, a match that could have taken it up a notch hasn't made the card.

While most of titles are on the line at Payback, Gunther vs. Chad Gable didn't make WWE Payback and is scheduled for next week's RAW. This has disappointed many fans, as both superstars put on a top-class match last week, and Chad Gable really proved himself as a singles superstar.

At the SummerSlam press conference this year, Triple H said that he has plenty of talent to fill up a show. However, he doesn't believe in having too many matches of short duration. This could be the reason the Intercontinental Championship match hasn't made the WWE Payback card.

