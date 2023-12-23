Triple H to make top duo champions following return after 6 months? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H is on his way to shake up the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion, with the year 2024 just around the corner. The Chief Content Officer has already delivered numerous surprises and returns, including the much-anticipated comeback of CM Punk after almost a decade.

However, after the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped last week, there is a possibility that Triple H might soon make Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn the Tag Team Champions again in the company. For those unaware, in the most recent Friday Night show, Damage CTRL faced the team of Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin.

However, the match saw an unexpected return from The Unholy Union Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who appeared out of nowhere. As the match had a Holiday Havoc Christmas theme, surprise gift boxes were present ringside. When Asuka and Kairi Sane reached for the boxes, Alba and Isla emerged out of them, attacking both Kabuki Warriors and resulting in the loss of Damage CTRL.

Since this incident, many believe that Triple H might be planning to push for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, as both made an impactful return against Damage CTRL.

The last time Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn held the Tag Team titles was during their tenure with both NXT and SmackDown. They wrestled against the former WWE star Ronda Rousey along with Shayna Baszler in a title unification match, resulting in them losing their titles.

Now that the duo is back in the company, it will be interesting to see how things progress in the upcoming weeks and how the CCO will book them in the near future.

Triple H hype fans for New Year's Knockout week

After the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The King of Kings hyped fans for the opening week of the year 2024. The Cerebral Assassin posted a video on his official social media account, teasing all the WWE events and shows set to take place in the New Year's Knockout week.

The Game also stated that there would be six can't-miss shows in just a single week.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

For those who might not know, WWE’s schedule for the first week of January 2024 consists of special editions from all three brands. This also includes several digital media-exclusive events.

The complete list of the schedule includes:

WWE Day 1 RAW (Monday)

NXT: New Year’s Evil (Tuesday)

Best of The Bump 2023

The Best of 2023 PLEs

WWE 2024 Preview Special

New Year’s Revolution SmackDown (Friday)

It will be interesting to witness what surprises and turns Triple H might have planned for the audience in this special New Year's Knockout Week.