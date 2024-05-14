Triple H may have dropped the ball with 42-year-old former world champion on WWE RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the creative team continue to build exciting storylines and matchups for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will take place on May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

One of the matches at the event will see Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day take on the Awesome Truth, consisting of The Miz and R-Truth, for the World Tag Team Championship after the former duo won a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the number-one contenders for the titles. However, Triple H seems to have dropped the ball with Balor on Monday Night RAW.

This will be a crucial match for the former Universal Champion, who appears to have no direction at the moment and could decide what will be next for him.

Finn Balor has to win the World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor was a former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with Damian Priest, but the duo lost the titles on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Since then, The Prince has yet to get involved in another title match and is hopeful that he will get his hands on the gold at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Balor lost to Jey Uso in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament last week, and another loss will further damage him. Thus, if Finn fails to become champion again, he might need to go in a different direction to get back on track.

Triple H needs to put Finn Balor back to the title picture in singles competition

As mentioned earlier, Finn Balor has to win the World Tag Team Championship alongside JD McDonagh to become a titleholder again and build some momentum.

At the same time, though, Triple H needs to put the former Universal Champion back in the title picture as soon as possible. Balor could challenge reigning Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn before challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Finn Balor has to turn against Damian Priest and create a new feud

It does not matter if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh become the new World Tag Team Champions, the former Universal Champion has to take the next step and turn against his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, to create a new feud.

Amid the fearsome faction's internal issues recently, a feud between the two superstars could be what Balor needs at the moment and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could go that way if The Prince and The Irish Ace lose to the Awesome Truth at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

