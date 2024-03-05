Triple H may have spoiled the result of upcoming title match following WWE RAW: Did he make a mistake?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW delivered an incredible show at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, as the feuds and storylines shifted gears with the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment a few weeks away. Following the episode of RAW, WWE will host NXT Roadblock on Tuesday, which will have major WrestleMania implications.

One of the matches that has been made official for the upcoming edition of the white and gold brand is for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. It looks like Triple H has apparently spoiled the outcome of the match this week on RAW.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai confronted Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the red brand after their match and made a huge proclamation with WrestleMania 40 around the corner. Kai announced that The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Baszler and Stark next week on RAW, and WWE has made the match official.

It looks like the Stamford-based company has given away a major spoiler. Asuka and Kairi Sane will likely retain their Women's Tag Team Championship at NXT Roadblock this Tuesday. Apparently, this might be a huge mistake on Triple H's part, as WWE could have avoided the announcement on RAW with the major tag title match on NXT on the horizon.

What the future has in store for the Stamford-based company leading up to WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

WWE teased a major title match at WrestleMania 40

This week on Monday Night RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce made a huge announcement regarding the future of the Intercontinental Championship. Pearce revealed that there will be a six-man Gauntlet Match next week on the red brand, and the winner of the contest will get a shot at Gunther's coveted title at The Show of Shows this year.

WWE has announced six top contenders in the Gauntlet Match, namely Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh. While every superstar has a fair opportunity to win the contest, it looks like WWE has furtively revealed the winner of the match.

Backstage on RAW, the current Intercontinental Champion was confronted by Chad Gable. Master Gable made an emphatic statement that he was looking for redemption and was coming for the Austrian star. This ephemeral segment drops a major hint that WWE might be preparing the Alpha Academy member for the grand stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chad Gable could be the one to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40, as he has a history with The Ring General. The backstage segment apparently hints that Triple H is planning this match for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

