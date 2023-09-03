Triple H may have subtly brought back popular tradition for WWE Premium Live Events

WWE Payback 2023 is now in the books. The show delivered some enticing bouts and offered hard-hitting action over the course of a little more than three hours. Stars such as Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and John Cena, among others, were all heavily showcased.

The show was another hit premium live event of the Triple H era. Interestingly, WWE and The Game seemingly brought back an old tradition for the monumental card. That tradition is using legends and other stars in the audience to make specific matches and big shows feel even more special.

Tiffany Stratton has been in the crowd for a second time in a week, with her first being on RAW. Both times, Tiffany was shown watching matches featuring Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese wrestling icon The Great Muta was ringside for the main event between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

For those unaware, this was a commonly used trope by Triple H on NXT and NXT UK TakeOver shows. Legends or main roster stars would appear to support friends or add gravitas to a big-time bout.

Another way it was often used was to introduce a new or returning star. The likes of Asuka, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre all were seen sitting at ringside prior to their NXT debuts or returns.

Tiffany Stratton's appearance at WWE Payback likely set up a big-time feud

As noted, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was in the crowd during Payback. She was watching the Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus that stole the show.

That wasn't the end of the line for the NXT Women's Champion, however. When Becky was later being interviewed backstage, Tiffany surprisingly interrupted. She gave a condescending apology for "accidentally" referring to The Man as a former NXT Women's Champion. Notably, Becky never won that specific title.

With NXT No Mercy set for September 30, it remains to be seen whether the two stars will battle it out at the show.

