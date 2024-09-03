Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge delay in Roman Reigns' plans following WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is now in the books. This was the first main roster show following a very successful Bash in Berlin and the stage is now being set for the upcoming Bad Blood event and for other shows set to take place this year.

Two feuds, which have had build off and on this year, have been heated up recently. This includes Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, which is far more recent, and Gunther vs. Sami Zayn. Notably, these two WWE feuds could mean a shift in plans for Roman Reigns.

Many expected Roman Reigns to reform The Bloodline in the near future to take on Solo Sikoa's version of the stable. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were seemingly all going to end up involved, but the company's CCO Triple H's recent booking likely means those plans aren't happening as soon as fans may think.

If Jey Uso wins the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, he will likely be challenging Bron Breakker for the gold at WWE Bad Blood. If Jey wins, that is even more reason to believe Roman Reigns' story with The Bloodline may be delayed.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn is likely the final piece in The Bloodline puzzle, so he would probably have more time before being brought back into the fold. Still, a main event-level feud with Gunther signifies he won't be shifting his focus to SmackDown any time soon.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn may fail their WWE championship pursuits

There is certainly a chance both Jey and Sami win their teased title matches. Jey Uso has wanted to win his first singles title in WWE and Sami Zayn has been hoping to become a world champion for the first time.

Still, the more likely scenario is that both men will fail their pursuits of championship glory. From an off-screen perspective, this is because of the aforementioned Bloodline Civil War inevitably taking place with Roman Reigns leading the charge.

From an on-screen perspective, the same may be true. The Bloodline saga could take over and cost one or both men the title. For example, Jey Uso could cut a promo laughing at Solo Sikoa if he loses a world title match against Cody Rhodes in the near future.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu could have a negative reaction to Jey's comments and ultimately cost him the prized Intercontinental Title. This could fuel Uso to reunite with his family despite their past issues. Something similar could happen to Sami, which means The Bloodline angle will cost them gold.

