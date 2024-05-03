Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge WWE title change at Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 is right around the corner, and France is gearing up for its very first WWE premium live event. After WrestleMania 40, there is quite a bit of pressure on Backlash, given that The Show of Shows was one of the best in the company's history.

As of now, four championships are being placed on the line at Backlash: Undisputed WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Titles may or may not change hands, but it seems that Triple H has hinted at a title change with the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament poster: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair might become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE Backlash 2024.

The duo are featured together on the King and Queen of the Ring poster

WWE has released the next premium live event poster. In that, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are featured together alongside other current champions: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, and United States Champion Logan Paul.

Considering the other superstars are champions, it would be out of element to have Cargill and Belair in the middle of the poster if they aren't champions. Furthermore, since they are featured together, it's most likely they will be representing the tag team championships and not be working individually at King and Queen of the Ring.

Triple H might not separate them after Backlash 2024

Circling back to the duo being featured together, it only makes sense to assume they will not be in the Queen of the Ring tournament individually. At this point, they're a powerful tag team, and individually only one of them can become the winner, if at all.

It's unlikely Triple H will split Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at a point when they're one of the most powerful units among the women's tag teams.

Bianca Belair expressed why they will win the titles

Not only are fans impressed with Jade Cargill, but so is Bianca Belair. It goes without saying that winning the tag team titles would add a major achievement to both their WWE resumes.

Bianca Belair revealed how much she wants the gold and why Jade Cargill will make it possible at Backlash 2024.

"I’ve had a lot of amazing women fight alongside me, but I never had somebody like Jade Cargill, so she is the best person to help me end it once and for all with Damage CTRL, and I’m gonna do that. We’re gonna do that at Backlash. Those tag team titles are coming with us. I’ve touched a lot of gold, but I’ve never touched those tag team titles, so we gonna make some more history. We gonna keep going up."

The Kabuki Warriors will need to bring their absolute A-game if they want to retain the titles against Belair and Cargill at WWE Backlash 2024.

