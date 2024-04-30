Triple H must add another title match to Backlash 2024 after what happened on WWE RAW

WWE has booked a solid match card for Backlash France, with four title matches confirmed for the show. However, after this week's RAW, Triple H must consider adding one more championship bout to the upcoming premium live event.

The Monday Night show saw Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bronson Reed. However, the match ended in no contest after Chad Gable interfered and stopped Zayn from pinning the challenger.

Now, The Game must take the opportunity to book a massive Triple Threat bout for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash France. This would see Zayn defend his gold against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a hard-hitting showdown.

Sami Zayn presented as a fighting champion

WWE showed Sami Zayn as the underdog in his journey to become the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL. The creative team intends to show him as a fighting champion, keeping up with Gunther's legacy during his record-breaking reign on WWE RAW.

A great showing in a Triple Threat match in only his third televised title defense would add to the champion's credibility. He has a history with Chad Gable, and he was the first victim after the latter turned heel. However, Bronson Reed's fair shot at the gold was also jeopardized, and the multi-man contest would be a great way to intertwine the two stories.

Massive betrayal by popular WWE faction

In his growing arrogance as a heel, Gable has left no stone unturned in criticizing his pupils in the Alpha Academy. From blatantly disrespecting Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa to humiliating them for their losses on RAW, the former Olympian has done too much to take back.

He previously insisted that the whole Alpha Academy should help him achieve his dream. If Gable gets another title shot at Backlash this weekend, it would set the stage for his faction to turn on him at a crucial moment

Potential title change at Backlash France

A Triple Threat match increases the chances of the championship changing hands. If WWE did not plan a lengthy title reign for Sami Zayn, Triple H could use the opportunity to crown a new Intercontinental Champion.

Both Chad Gable and Reed could benefit from winning the gold. While Gable could solidify his run as a heel, Reed could use the title to make a statement. As long as Sami Zayn doesn't lose the Intercontinental Championship cleanly, he could still be protected in the loss.