Triple H must add two former world champions to The Bloodline storyline; they haven't been involved since the start 

Week after week, The Bloodline Saga in WWE continues to evolve with significant twists and turns. A recent development saw the emergence of a new Bloodline under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, featuring Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa making their debut in the Stamford-based promotion recently.

However, two former world champions, Naomi and Nia Jax, have yet to be integrated into The Bloodline storyline.

The Irresistible Force has a direct connection to the Samoan family heritage, while Naomi is linked to The Bloodline through her marriage with Jimmy Uso. Despite the ongoing turbulence in the faction that was initially created by Roman Reigns, neither of the two female stars has been involved in the matters of the heel stable.

In this article, we will discuss why WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should consider incorporating Naomi and Nia Jax into the storyline of the Samoan faction.

It will expand The Bloodline to the women's division of WWE

The Bloodline Saga currently stands as one of the most compelling storylines witnessed by wrestling fans in recent years. However, it has remained primarily confined to the men's division of the Stamford-based promotion.

By incorporating Naomi and Nia Jax into the broader storyline, Triple H could extend the family drama to the women's division as well.

Expand Tweet

Extending this ongoing heated storyline and adding The Glow and The Irresistible Force to the heel faction will not only provide depth to the narrative but also elevate the status of the women's division in WWE.

It will help WWE to explore new angles in the upcoming potential Bloodline Civil War

With the resurgence of Solo Sikoa's new-look Bloodline, it becomes increasingly evident that the Stamford-based company is seemingly gearing up for a Bloodline Civil War upon Roman Reigns' return. Therefore, including Naomi and Nia Jax in the intriguing storyline could serve to intensify this conflict and would also witness new angles for potential future feuds opening up.

Expand Tweet

Naomi could align herself with The Usos and Roman Reigns, while Nia Jax sides with The Enforcer's new-look faction. This strategic move would infuse the potential Bloodline Civil War with even more emotional depth.

Naomi and Nia Jax's recent social media exchange about the Samoan family tree

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference earlier this year, The Rock and Roman Reigns introduced the Samoan family tree to the WWE Universe, showcasing all the iconic members associated with their lineage.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Naomi and Nia Jax competed in the first-round match of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, where The Irresistible Force decisively defeated The Glow. Following the match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion scratched out Jax's name from the Samoan family tree and shared the picture on her Instagram stories. This action elicited a furious reaction from the 39-year-old star.

Expand Tweet

This social media exchange regarding the Samoan family tree has sparked significant interest among fans, providing Triple H with another compelling reason to include both Naomi and Nia Jax in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback