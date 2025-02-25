Triple H must break up former WWE Tag Team Champions before it’s too late

Triple H has been busy ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this weekend. However, he also needs to find a new direction for former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

After what fans saw on Monday on RAW, it appears that The Game's next move regarding the two WWE Superstars should be to have them split and move to singles action.

They have no direction at the moment

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller recently competed for the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat Match at Vengeance Day against Oba Femi, but it was the reigning champion who retained his title.

On Monday Night RAW, they had a backstage segment with Jey Uso, which ended up with The Yeet Master superkicking Waller. The fact is that they don't have a specific direction on the main roster, which might result in Triple H breaking them up so they can make a fresh start.

They are not part of the Tag Team Division

Although they are former Tag Team Champions, they are not part of the Tag Team Division, which means they are at the back of the line when it comes to a title shot either against DIY on SmackDown or the War Raiders on RAW.

If Triple H and WWE Creative have no plans to put them back to the title picture during the Road to WrestleMania, it would be better to break them up before 'Mania 41.

Triple H could book an Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller match for WrestleMania 41

Since A-Town Down Under lacks direction at the moment, it might be better for Triple H to break them up now, with several weeks left until WrestleMania 41.

In that scenario, Austin Theory could have a face turn after a few years as a heel and betray Grayson Waller, setting the stage for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since neither has a clear path to 'Mania, a feud between the two would make sense and would help them work on a new storyline.

At the same time, it would allow them to move to different directions and pursue a singes run either on RAW or SmackDown.

