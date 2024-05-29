Triple H must bring back former TNA World Champion for a feud with Uncle Howdy

Many have been waiting for the eventual television return of Uncle Howdy after dropping hints and teasers about it for months, and WWE's partnership with TNA could spice things up regarding that storyline.

This week on NXT, TNA Knockout's World Champion Jordynne Grace visited the brand and set up a match against Roxanne Perez. It was then rumored that this won't be a one-off occurrence and more crossovers between the companies could be expected. With this in mind, one person Uncle Howdy could feud with from Total Nonstop Action is also someone with a history with Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy.

Trending

Uncle Howdy could use Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy's WWE history

As mentioned above, Bray and Matt are no strangers to each other. In the past, both men teamed together and were even successful in becoming the RAW Tag Team Champions once. While teaming together, they even feuded with The B Team composed of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Howdy could state that Matt drove Bray and Dallas apart and Wyatt chose Hardy instead of his own brother. In this way, the feud could also have a personal and emotional touch.

Matt Hardy could have another chance to showcase his Broken persona in WWE

Expand Tweet

Now that Hardy has been appearing on TNA, he has resorted to his previous character of being "Broken Matt." This persona made him famous in TNA years ago and is what fans looked forward to when he returned to WWE in 2017. However, when the character appeared in the Stamford-based promotion, it wasn't really handled well.

If Matt returns to the company, he can finally have a chance to redeem the character and showcase its true potential. It would also be fitting to have it against a character like Uncle Howdy, who is also just as mysterious.

Matt Hardy vs Uncle Howdy feud will bring the spotlight to TNA

One of the things that made WWE weekly shows a must-watch is because of the QR codes and other random glitches and clues that would flash on the screen pertaining to Uncle Howdy's clues.

If Hardy and Howdy began to feud, then those glitches, teasers, and even QR codes may also appear on TNA television. If this happens, more people will tune in to the product and anticipate the weekly shows. Through this, it will give a spotlight to the company and Matt Hardy, but also to the rest of the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback