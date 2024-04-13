Triple H must bring former 10-time tag team champions to WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will mark the first episode of the blue brand after Mania under Triple H's regime. Following the exciting episode of RAW after WrestleMania this week, fans will eagerly anticipate a similar spectacle from tonight's episode.

In a recent report by PW Insider, Motor City Machine Guns are rumored free agents and it might be a great time to bring them to the Stamford-based promotion. The company's tag team division is currently thriving, and now with the RAW and SmackDown Championships being split, the former 10-time tag team champions might be a great fit for WWE.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss why the Chief Content Officer Triple H must bring the tag team to this edition of SmackDown.

To surprise fans on Triple H's first SmackDown after Mania

Post-WrestleMania shows traditionally feature unexpected debuts or surprises and with the arrival of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to WWE, the CCO could ensure both criteria are met.

The WWE Universe has been speculating about the availability of the rumored free agents and debuting the Motor City Machine Guns on tonight's show will undoubtedly have the WWE Universe buzzing.

On RAW after WrestleMania, fans witnessed the main roster debut of NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov to battle Shinsuke Nakamura on the red brand, as well as the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez returning to the main roster to fight Indy Hartwell.

Triple H surprised the WWE Universe by bringing out both NXT champions to the main roster and could continue with his surprises by bringing in the Motor City Machine Guns to SmackDown tonight.

The best location for the WWE debut of Alex and Chris

Tonight's episode of SmackDown after Mania is set to take place at Little Caesars Arena in midtown Detroit, Michigan. For those unaware, Detroit is also the hometown of the Motor City Machine Guns.

A hometown debut for the popular tag team could be the best possible way for them to announce their arrival at the Stamford-based promotion. This move would undoubtedly garner massive praise and draw great reactions from the WWE Universe.

Being aware of the situation, Triple H will hope to make the best use of the circumstances and possibly bring in the former 10-time tag team champions to debut them in tonight's episode of SmackDown in the aftermath of WrestleMania XL.

To challenge the newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40 came to a surprise conclusion with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships getting split. This resulted in the Awesome Truth becoming the RAW Tag Team Champions, meanwhile, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under were the ones to grab the SmackDown Tag Championship.

With newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the arrival of Alex and Chris to the tag team division could possibly make things interesting, with them being potential tag title challengers for Theory and Waller.

Such a move from Triple H will add a fresh dynamic to the tag team division and undoubtedly excite fans about watching the Motor City Machine Guns in action on SmackDown.

